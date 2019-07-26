    Joël Veltman

    lengte1.84 m
    gewicht75 kg
    geboortedatum15/01/1992
    landNederland
    positieverdediger
    clubBrighton & Hove Albion
    team

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart1penalty's0  geel1
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen22goals0assists1kaarten5
    gestart21penalty's0  geel5
    volledig15    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Brighton & Hove AlbionENG2501
    2020/2021Brighton & Hove AlbionENG3411
    2019/2020AjaxNED2800
    2018/2019AjaxNED1410
    2017/2018AjaxNED3412
    2016/2017AjaxNED4403
    2015/2016AjaxNED4324
    2014/2015AjaxNED3340
    2013/2014AjaxNED2922
    2012/2013AjaxNED700