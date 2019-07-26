Joël Veltman
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|22
|goals
|0
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|5
|gestart
|21
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|5
|volledig
|15
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|25
|0
|1
|2020/2021
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|34
|1
|1
|2019/2020
|Ajax
|NED
|28
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Ajax
|NED
|14
|1
|0
|2017/2018
|Ajax
|NED
|34
|1
|2
|2016/2017
|Ajax
|NED
|44
|0
|3
|2015/2016
|Ajax
|NED
|43
|2
|4
|2014/2015
|Ajax
|NED
|33
|4
|0
|2013/2014
|Ajax
|NED
|29
|2
|2
|2012/2013
|Ajax
|NED
|7
|0
|0