    Carlos Vela

    lengte1.77 m
    gewicht75 kg
    geboortedatum01/03/1989
    landMexico

    seizoen

    UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    LaLiga Santander - Real Sociedad
    matchen13goals1assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    FIFA Confederations Cup - Mexico
    matchen3goals0assists1kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2017/2018Real SociedadSPA1510
    2016/2017Real SociedadSPA3592
    2015/2016Real SociedadSPA3554
    2014/2015Real SociedadSPA3193
    2013/2014Real SociedadSPA451913
    2012/2013Real SociedadSPA35149
    2011/2012Real SociedadSPA35127
    2010/2011ArsenalENG830
    2010/2011West Bromwich AlbionENG821
    2009/2010ArsenalENG1610