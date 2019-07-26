Carlos Vela
seizoen
|UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|LaLiga Santander - Real Sociedad
|matchen
|13
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|FIFA Confederations Cup - Mexico
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2017/2018
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|15
|1
|0
|2016/2017
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|35
|9
|2
|2015/2016
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|35
|5
|4
|2014/2015
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|31
|9
|3
|2013/2014
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|45
|19
|13
|2012/2013
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|35
|14
|9
|2011/2012
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|35
|12
|7
|2010/2011
|Arsenal
|ENG
|8
|3
|0
|2010/2011
|West Bromwich Albion
|ENG
|8
|2
|1
|2009/2010
|Arsenal
|ENG
|16
|1
|0