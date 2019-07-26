Anthony Swolfs
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Waasland-Beveren
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Waasland-Beveren
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Europa League - KAA Gent
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Jupiler Pro League - KAA Gent
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2018/2019
|KAA Gent
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Waasland-Beveren
|BEL
|2
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|KAA Gent
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|0
|0
|0