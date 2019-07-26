    Anthony Swolfs

    lengte1.95 m
    gewicht73 kg
    geboortedatum25/11/1997
    landBelgië

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Waasland-Beveren
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig2    rood0
    Croky Cup - Waasland-Beveren
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Europa League - KAA Gent
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Jupiler Pro League - KAA Gent
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2018/2019KAA GentBEL000
    2018/2019Waasland-BeverenBEL200
    2017/2018KV MechelenBEL000
    2017/2018KAA GentBEL000
    2016/2017KV MechelenBEL000
    2015/2016KV MechelenBEL000