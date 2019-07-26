Stellini Cristian
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|15
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2022/2023
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|15
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Internazionale
|ITA
|18
|2019/2020
|Internazionale
|ITA
|1
|0
|0
|2009/2010
|Bari
|ITA
|9
|1
|0