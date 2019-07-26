Moussa Sissoko
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Watford
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Watford
|matchen
|24
|goals
|1
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|24
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|23
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Watford
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Europa Conference League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2021/2022
|Watford
|ENG
|26
|1
|1
|2020/2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|42
|1
|0
|2019/2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|35
|2
|2
|2018/2019
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|44
|0
|4
|2017/2018
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|47
|2
|3
|2016/2017
|Newcastle United
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|34
|0
|2
|2015/2016
|Newcastle United
|ENG
|39
|1
|7
|2014/2015
|Newcastle United
|ENG
|38
|5
|2