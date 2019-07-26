    Moussa Sissoko

    lengte1.88 m
    gewicht90 kg
    geboortedatum16/08/1989
    landFrankrijk
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubWatford
    team

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Watford
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Watford
    matchen24goals1assists1kaarten3
    gestart24penalty's0  geel3
    volledig23    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Watford
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Europa Conference League - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Tottenham HotspurENG000
    2021/2022WatfordENG2611
    2020/2021Tottenham HotspurENG4210
    2019/2020Tottenham HotspurENG3522
    2018/2019Tottenham HotspurENG4404
    2017/2018Tottenham HotspurENG4723
    2016/2017Newcastle UnitedENG000
    2016/2017Tottenham HotspurENG3402
    2015/2016Newcastle UnitedENG3917
    2014/2015Newcastle UnitedENG3852