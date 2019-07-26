Marcel Schmelzer
seizoen
|WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Duitsland
|matchen
|6
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|6
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|5
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|0
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|0
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|8
|1
|1
|2018/2019
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|12
|0
|1
|2017/2018
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|25
|1
|1
|2016/2017
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|33
|0
|3
|2015/2016
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|41
|0
|4
|2014/2015
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|28
|0
|2
|2013/2014
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|24
|1
|4
|2012/2013
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|42
|1
|3