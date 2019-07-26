    Marcel Schmelzer

    lengte1.8 m
    gewicht74 kg
    geboortedatum22/01/1988
    landDuitsland
    positieverdediger
    clubBorussia Dortmund
    team

    seizoen

    WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Duitsland
    matchen6goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart6penalty's0  geel0
    volledig5    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Borussia DortmundDUI000
    2020/2021Borussia DortmundDUI000
    2019/2020Borussia DortmundDUI811
    2018/2019Borussia DortmundDUI1201
    2017/2018Borussia DortmundDUI2511
    2016/2017Borussia DortmundDUI3303
    2015/2016Borussia DortmundDUI4104
    2014/2015Borussia DortmundDUI2802
    2013/2014Borussia DortmundDUI2414
    2012/2013Borussia DortmundDUI4213