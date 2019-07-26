Marco Reus
seizoen
|WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Duitsland
|matchen
|4
|goals
|2
|assists
|3
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|30
|12
|9
|2020/2021
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|42
|9
|8
|2019/2020
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|23
|11
|6
|2018/2019
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|33
|18
|9
|2017/2018
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|15
|7
|0
|2016/2017
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|21
|11
|5
|2015/2016
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|39
|21
|3
|2014/2015
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|24
|10
|6
|2013/2014
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|39
|21
|15
|2012/2013
|Borussia Dortmund
|DUI
|45
|18
|11