    Marco Reus

    lengte1.8 m
    gewicht71 kg
    geboortedatum31/05/1989
    landDuitsland
    positieaanvaller
    clubBorussia Dortmund
    team

    seizoen

    WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Duitsland
    matchen4goals2assists3kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Borussia DortmundDUI30129
    2020/2021Borussia DortmundDUI4298
    2019/2020Borussia DortmundDUI23116
    2018/2019Borussia DortmundDUI33189
    2017/2018Borussia DortmundDUI1570
    2016/2017Borussia DortmundDUI21115
    2015/2016Borussia DortmundDUI39213
    2014/2015Borussia DortmundDUI24106
    2013/2014Borussia DortmundDUI392115
    2012/2013Borussia DortmundDUI451811