Reguilón Sergio
seizoen
|UEFA Europa Conference League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|The Emirates FA Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|19
|goals
|1
|assists
|3
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|18
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|10
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Tottenham Hotspur
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|24
|1
|3
|2020/2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ENG
|36
|0
|3
|2019/2020
|Sevilla
|SPA
|36
|3
|5
|2018/2019
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|18
|0
|3
|2018
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0