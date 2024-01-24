Spring naar de inhoud
57

Geovany Quenda

Logo van Sporting CP
Sporting CP
  • verdediger
    positie
  • 68kg
    gewicht
  • 1.72m
    lengte
  • Portugal
    land
  • 30/04/2007
    geboren
statistieken

2026 - WK-kwalificatie UEFA
Portugal
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Nations League
Portugal
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Sporting CP
  • 10
    matches
  • 8
    gestart
  • 4
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 1
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Europa League
Sporting CP
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

carrière nationaal

Portugal
2026
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Portugal
2024/2025
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists