Postecoglou Ange
geboortedatum
27/08/1965
land
Australië
club
Celtic
team
seizoen
2022/2023
2022/2023
2021/2022
2014
UEFA Champions League - Celtic
matchen
0
goals
0
assists
0
kaarten
0
gestart
0
penalty's
geel
0
volledig
0
rood
0
Team
Nationaal
seizoen
club
land
M
D
A
2022/2023
Celtic
0
0
0
2021/2022
Celtic
0
0
0
seizoen
club
land
M
D
A
2014
Australië
AUS
3
Premier League
Tottenham legt zijn lot in handen van Celtic-coach Ange Postecoglou