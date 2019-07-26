Miralem Pjanic
seizoen
|UEFA Champions League - Besiktas
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|LaLiga Santander - FC Barcelona
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2021/2022
|Besiktas
|3
|0
|2
|2020/2021
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|27
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Juventus
|ITA
|38
|3
|6
|2018/2019
|Juventus
|ITA
|41
|4
|7
|2017/2018
|Juventus
|ITA
|39
|6
|9
|2016/2017
|Juventus
|ITA
|42
|6
|12
|2015/2016
|AS Roma
|ITA
|40
|12
|13
|2014/2015
|AS Roma
|ITA
|44
|5
|10
|2013/2014
|AS Roma
|ITA
|35
|6
|6