  • pas verschenen
  • video
  • podcasts

    Patrício Rui

    lengte:
    1.88 m
    gewicht:
    84 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1988-02-15
    land:
    Portugal
    positie:
    KEEPER
    club:
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    ga naar team alle spelers

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League
    matchen29goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart29penalty's0  geel1
    volledig28    rood0
    Carabao Cup
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Nations League
    matchen4goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart4penalty's0  geel0
    volledig4    rood0
    EK-kwalificatie
    matchen8goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart8penalty's0  geel0
    volledig8    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021Wolverhampton WanderersENG2900
    2019/2020Wolverhampton WanderersENG5300
    2018/2019Wolverhampton WanderersENG3700
    2017/2018Sporting CP1400
    2016/2017Sporting CP600
    2015/2016Sporting CP900
    2014/2015Sporting CP800
    2012/2013Sporting CP700
    2011/2012Sporting CPPOR4100
    2010/2011Sporting CP800