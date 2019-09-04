Patrício Rui
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League
|matchen
|29
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|29
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|28
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Nations League
|matchen
|4
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|4
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|4
|rood
|0
|EK-kwalificatie
|matchen
|8
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|8
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|8
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ENG
|29
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ENG
|53
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ENG
|37
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Sporting CP
|14
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Sporting CP
|6
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Sporting CP
|9
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Sporting CP
|8
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Sporting CP
|7
|0
|0
|2011/2012
|Sporting CP
|POR
|41
|0
|0
|2010/2011
|Sporting CP
|8
|0
|0