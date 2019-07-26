    Anthony Moris

    lengte:
    1.84 m
    gewicht:
    75 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1990-04-29
    land:
    Luxemburg
    positie:
    KEEPER
    club:
    Union
    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig2    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022UnionBEL200
    2020/2021UnionBEL2800
    2019/2020VirtonBEL2300
    2017/2018KV MechelenBEL000
    2016/2017KV MechelenBEL1200
    2015/2016KV MechelenBEL100
    2014/2015KV MechelenBEL400
    2013/2014StandardBEL000
    2013/2014STVVBEL900
    2012/2013StandardBEL200