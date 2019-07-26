Anthony Moris
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Union
|BEL
|2
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Union
|BEL
|28
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Virton
|BEL
|23
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|12
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|1
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|4
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|STVV
|BEL
|9
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Standard
|BEL
|2
|0
|0