    Rabbi Matondo

    lengte1.75 m
    gewicht66 kg
    geboortedatum09/09/2000
    landWales
    positieaanvaller
    clubCercle Brugge
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Cercle Brugge
    matchen21goals8assists1kaarten4
    gestart18penalty's0  geel3
    volledig11    rood0
    Croky Cup - Cercle Brugge
    matchen1goals1assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Cercle BruggeBEL2291
    2020/2021FC Schalke 04DUI300
    2020/2021Stoke CityENG100
    2019/2020FC Schalke 04DUI2020
    2018/2019FC Schalke 04DUI700