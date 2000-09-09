Rabbi Matondo
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Cercle Brugge
|matchen
|21
|goals
|8
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|4
|gestart
|18
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|11
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Cercle Brugge
|matchen
|1
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Cercle Brugge
|BEL
|22
|9
|1
|2020/2021
|FC Schalke 04
|DUI
|3
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Stoke City
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|FC Schalke 04
|DUI
|20
|2
|0
|2018/2019
|FC Schalke 04
|DUI
|7
|0
|0