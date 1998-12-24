Mac Allister Alexis
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|5
|goals
|2
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|4
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|3
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|29
|goals
|9
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|7
|gestart
|27
|penalty's
|geel
|7
|volledig
|23
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|FIFA Wereldkampioenschap - Argentinië
|matchen
|6
|goals
|1
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|6
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2022/2023
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|34
|11
|1
|2021/2022
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|36
|5
|2
|2020/2021
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|27
|3
|1
|2019/2020
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ENG
|9
|0
|0