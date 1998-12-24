    Mac Allister Alexis

    lengte1.74 m
    gewicht72 kg
    geboortedatum24/12/1998
    landArgentinië
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubBrighton & Hove Albion
    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen5goals2assists0kaarten0
    gestart4penalty's  geel0
    volledig3    rood0
    Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen29goals9assists1kaarten7
    gestart27penalty's  geel7
    volledig23    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Brighton & Hove Albion
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    FIFA Wereldkampioenschap - Argentinië
    matchen6goals1assists1kaarten0
    gestart6penalty's  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2022/2023Brighton & Hove AlbionENG34111
    2021/2022Brighton & Hove AlbionENG3652
    2020/2021Brighton & Hove AlbionENG2731
    2019/2020Brighton & Hove AlbionENG900