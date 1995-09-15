    Mabil Awer

    lengte1.78 m
    gewicht69 kg
    geboortedatum15/09/1995
    landAustralië
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubFC Midtjylland
    team arrowright2

    seizoen

    UEFA Europa League - FC Midtjylland
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Champions League - FC Midtjylland
    matchen4goals1assists0kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022FC Midtjylland610
    2020/2021FC Midtjylland1020
    2019/2020FC Midtjylland200
    2018/2019FC Midtjylland500
    2017/2018FC Paços de FerreiraPOR2620
    2017/2018FC Midtjylland000
    2016/2017FC Midtjylland000
    2015/2016FC Midtjylland200