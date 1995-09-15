Mabil Awer
seizoen
|UEFA Europa League - FC Midtjylland
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Champions League - FC Midtjylland
|matchen
|4
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|FC Midtjylland
|6
|1
|0
|2020/2021
|FC Midtjylland
|10
|2
|0
|2019/2020
|FC Midtjylland
|2
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|FC Midtjylland
|5
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|FC Paços de Ferreira
|POR
|26
|2
|0
|2017/2018
|FC Midtjylland
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|FC Midtjylland
|0
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|FC Midtjylland
|2
|0
|0