    Maxime Lestienne

    lengte1.77 m
    gewicht68 kg
    geboortedatum17/06/1992
    landBelgië

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen8goals0assists0kaarten2
    gestart1penalty's0  geel2
    volledig0    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL800
    2020/2021StandardBEL4075
    2019/2020StandardBEL34105
    2018/2019StandardBEL3353
    2018StandardBEL000
    2017/2018Roebin KazanRUS1021
    2017/2018Málaga CFSPA1201
    2016/2017Roebin KazanRUS1331
    2015/2016PSVNED1838
    2014/2015Club BruggeBEL700