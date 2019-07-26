Kostas Laifis
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|17
|goals
|2
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|17
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|16
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|18
|2
|0
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|43
|3
|1
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|35
|3
|3
|2018/2019
|Standard
|BEL
|47
|2
|2
|2018
|Standard
|BEL
|1
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Standard
|BEL
|43
|1
|0
|2016/2017
|Standard
|BEL
|36
|2
|0
|2016
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Anorthosis Famagusta
|1
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Anorthosis Famagusta
|0
|0
|0