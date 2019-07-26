    Kostas Laifis

    lengte1.85 m
    gewicht77 kg
    geboortedatum19/05/1993
    landCyprus
    positieverdediger
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen17goals2assists0kaarten3
    gestart17penalty's0  geel3
    volledig16    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL1820
    2020/2021StandardBEL4331
    2019/2020StandardBEL3533
    2018/2019StandardBEL4722
    2018StandardBEL100
    2017/2018StandardBEL4310
    2016/2017StandardBEL3620
    2016StandardBEL000
    2013/2014Anorthosis Famagusta100
    2012/2013Anorthosis Famagusta000

    Kostas Laifis