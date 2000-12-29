    Orkun Kökçü

    lengte1.75 m
    gewicht70 kg
    geboortedatum29/12/2000
    landTurkije
    positiemiddenvelder
    clubFeyenoord
    team arrowright2

    seizoen

    Eredivisie - Feyenoord
    matchen9goals4assists1kaarten2
    gestart8penalty's  geel2
    volledig4    rood0
    UEFA Europa League - Feyenoord
    matchen4goals1assists1kaarten1
    gestart4penalty's  geel1
    volledig2    rood0
    UEFA Nations League - Turkije
    matchen3goals0assists1kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Turkije
    matchen8goals1assists1kaarten2
    gestart5penalty's0  geel2
    volledig2    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2022/2023FeyenoordNED1352
    2021/2022FeyenoordNED4499
    2020/2021FeyenoordNED2842
    2019/2020FeyenoordNED2726
    2018/2019FeyenoordNED1134
    2017/2018FeyenoordNED000