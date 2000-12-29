Orkun Kökçü
seizoen
|Eredivisie - Feyenoord
|matchen
|9
|goals
|4
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|8
|penalty's
|geel
|2
|volledig
|4
|rood
|0
|UEFA Europa League - Feyenoord
|matchen
|4
|goals
|1
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|4
|penalty's
|geel
|1
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|UEFA Nations League - Turkije
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Turkije
|matchen
|8
|goals
|1
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|5
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|2
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2022/2023
|Feyenoord
|NED
|13
|5
|2
|2021/2022
|Feyenoord
|NED
|44
|9
|9
|2020/2021
|Feyenoord
|NED
|28
|4
|2
|2019/2020
|Feyenoord
|NED
|27
|2
|6
|2018/2019
|Feyenoord
|NED
|11
|3
|4
|2017/2018
|Feyenoord
|NED
|0
|0
|0