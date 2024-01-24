Naar hoofdinhoud
#
9
Jhon Durán
Aston Villa
aanvaller
positie
73kg
gewicht
1.85m
lengte
Colombia
land
13/12/2003
geboren
statistieken
nieuws
video
statistieken
2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Aston Villa
20
matches
4
gestart
0
volledig
7
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
3
0
1
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Aston Villa
2
matches
2
gestart
2
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Aston Villa
7
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
3
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
2
0
0
2023/2024 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - Premier League
Aston Villa
23
matches
3
gestart
1
volledig
5
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
5
0
0
2023/2024 - Carabao Cup
Aston Villa
1
matches
1
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Aston Villa
10
matches
4
gestart
2
volledig
2
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
3
0
0
2022/2023 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
0
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
0
0
0
2022/2023 - Premier League
Aston Villa
12
matches
0
gestart
0
volledig
0
goals
0
penalties
0
assists
1
0
0
carrière team(s)
Aston Villa
2024/2025
ENG
20
matches
7
goals
0
assists
Aston Villa
2023/2024
ENG
23
matches
5
goals
0
assists
Aston Villa
2022/2023
ENG
12
matches
0
goals
0
assists
