9

Jhon Durán

Logo van Aston Villa
Aston Villa
  • aanvaller
    positie
  • 73kg
    gewicht
  • 1.85m
    lengte
  • Colombia
    land
  • 13/12/2003
    geboren
statistieken

2024/2025 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - Premier League
Aston Villa
  • 20
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 7
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 1
2024/2025 - Carabao Cup
Aston Villa
  • 2
    matches
  • 2
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2024/2025 - UEFA Champions League
Aston Villa
  • 7
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 3
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 2
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Premier League
Aston Villa
  • 23
    matches
  • 3
    gestart
  • 1
    volledig
  • 5
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 5
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - Carabao Cup
Aston Villa
  • 1
    matches
  • 1
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023/2024 - UEFA Conference League
Aston Villa
  • 10
    matches
  • 4
    gestart
  • 2
    volledig
  • 2
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 3
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - The Emirates FA Cup
Aston Villa
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2022/2023 - Premier League
Aston Villa
  • 12
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0

carrière team(s)

Aston Villa
2024/2025
ENG
  • 20
    matches
  • 7
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Aston Villa
2023/2024
ENG
  • 23
    matches
  • 5
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Aston Villa
2022/2023
ENG
  • 12
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists