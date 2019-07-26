Danny Ings
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Aston Villa
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Aston Villa
|matchen
|19
|goals
|4
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|15
|penalty's
|1
|geel
|2
|volledig
|6
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Aston Villa
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Aston Villa
|ENG
|20
|4
|2
|2020/2021
|Southampton
|ENG
|33
|13
|4
|2019/2020
|Southampton
|ENG
|42
|25
|2
|2018/2019
|Southampton
|ENG
|25
|8
|3
|2017/2018
|Liverpool
|ENG
|14
|1
|1
|2016/2017
|Liverpool
|ENG
|2
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Liverpool
|ENG
|9
|3
|0
|2014/2015
|Burnley
|ENG
|37
|11
|4