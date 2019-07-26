    Danny Ings

    lengte1.78 m
    gewicht73 kg
    geboortedatum23/07/1992
    landEngeland
    positieaanvaller
    clubAston Villa
    team

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Aston Villa
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    Premier League - Aston Villa
    matchen19goals4assists2kaarten2
    gestart15penalty's1  geel2
    volledig6    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Aston Villa
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Aston VillaENG2042
    2020/2021SouthamptonENG33134
    2019/2020SouthamptonENG42252
    2018/2019SouthamptonENG2583
    2017/2018LiverpoolENG1411
    2016/2017LiverpoolENG200
    2015/2016LiverpoolENG930
    2014/2015BurnleyENG37114