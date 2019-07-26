Odion Ighalo
seizoen
|The Emirates FA Cup - Manchester United
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Premier League - Manchester United
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Manchester United
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Champions League - Manchester United
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|Manchester United
|ENG
|4
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Manchester United
|ENG
|19
|5
|1
|2016/2017
|Watford
|ENG
|20
|2
|1
|2015/2016
|Watford
|ENG
|42
|17
|3
|2014/2015
|Watford
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Udinese
|ITA
|0
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Granada CF
|SPA
|16
|2
|0
|2012/2013
|Granada CF
|SPA
|28
|4
|2
|2011/2012
|Granada CF
|SPA
|30
|6
|1
|2010/2011
|Cesena
|ITA
|3
|0
|0