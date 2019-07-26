    Odion Ighalo

    lengte1.88 m
    gewicht73 kg
    geboortedatum16/06/1989
    landNigeria

    seizoen

    The Emirates FA Cup - Manchester United
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Premier League - Manchester United
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Carabao Cup - Manchester United
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Champions League - Manchester United
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021Manchester UnitedENG400
    2019/2020Manchester UnitedENG1951
    2016/2017WatfordENG2021
    2015/2016WatfordENG42173
    2014/2015WatfordENG100
    2013/2014UdineseITA000
    2013/2014Granada CFSPA1620
    2012/2013Granada CFSPA2842
    2011/2012Granada CFSPA3061
    2010/2011CesenaITA300