    Hendry Jack

    lengte:
    1.88 m
    gewicht:
    76 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1995-05-07
    land:
    Schotland
    positie:
    DEFENDER
    club:
    KV Oostende
    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League
    matchen28goals2assists1kaarten4
    gestart27penalty's0  geel4
    volledig24    rood0
    Croky Cup
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Nations League
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    EK-kwalificatie
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021KV OostendeBEL2821
    2019/2020Celtic000
    2018/2019Celtic800
    2017/2018Celtic000
    2016/2017Milton Keynes DonsENG200
    2016/2017Wigan AthleticENG000
    2015/2016Wigan AthleticENG000