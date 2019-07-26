Hendry Jack
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League
|matchen
|28
|goals
|2
|assists
|1
|kaarten
|4
|gestart
|27
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|4
|volledig
|24
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Nations League
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|EK-kwalificatie
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|KV Oostende
|BEL
|28
|2
|1
|2019/2020
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Celtic
|8
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Milton Keynes Dons
|ENG
|2
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Wigan Athletic
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Wigan Athletic
|ENG
|0
|0
|0