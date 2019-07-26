Aitor Fernández
seizoen
|LaLiga Santander - Levante UD
|matchen
|13
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|2
|gestart
|13
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|12
|rood
|1
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Levante UD
|SPA
|13
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Levante UD
|SPA
|29
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Levante UD
|SPA
|36
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Levante UD
|SPA
|16
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2011/2012
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2010/2011
|Athletic Club
|SPA
|0
|0
|0