    Aitor Fernández

    lengte1.82 m
    gewicht70 kg
    geboortedatum03/05/1991
    landSpanje
    positiedoelman
    clubLevante UD
    team

    seizoen

    LaLiga Santander - Levante UD
    matchen13goals0assists0kaarten2
    gestart13penalty's0  geel1
    volledig12    rood1
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Levante UDSPA1300
    2020/2021Levante UDSPA2900
    2019/2020Levante UDSPA3600
    2018/2019Levante UDSPA1600
    2015/2016Villarreal CFSPA000
    2014/2015Villarreal CFSPA000
    2013/2014Villarreal CFSPA000
    2011/2012Athletic ClubSPA000
    2010/2011Athletic ClubSPA000