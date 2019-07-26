Renaud Emond
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|7
|goals
|2
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|4
|gestart
|7
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|4
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|Ligue 1 Uber Eats - FC Nantes
|matchen
|6
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|FC Nantes
|FRA
|6
|0
|0
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|7
|2
|0
|2020/2021
|FC Nantes
|FRA
|22
|2
|0
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|20
|7
|1
|2019/2020
|FC Nantes
|FRA
|6
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Standard
|BEL
|43
|16
|0
|2018
|Standard
|BEL
|1
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Standard
|BEL
|34
|15
|5
|2016/2017
|Standard
|BEL
|14
|3
|1
|2016
|Standard
|BEL
|1
|0
|0