    Renaud Emond

    lengte1.86 m
    gewicht76 kg
    geboortedatum05/12/1991
    landBelgië
    positieaanvaller
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen7goals2assists0kaarten4
    gestart7penalty's0  geel4
    volledig2    rood0
    Ligue 1 Uber Eats - FC Nantes
    matchen6goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022FC NantesFRA600
    2021/2022StandardBEL720
    2020/2021FC NantesFRA2220
    2019/2020StandardBEL2071
    2019/2020FC NantesFRA600
    2018/2019StandardBEL43160
    2018StandardBEL100
    2017/2018StandardBEL34155
    2016/2017StandardBEL1431
    2016StandardBEL100