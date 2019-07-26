    Noe Dussenne

    lengte1.91 m
    gewicht80 kg
    geboortedatum07/04/1992
    landBelgië
    positieverdediger
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen15goals1assists0kaarten6
    gestart15penalty's1  geel6
    volledig13    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten1
    gestart3penalty's0  geel1
    volledig2    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL1810
    2020/2021StandardBEL3220
    2019/2020Excel MoeskroenBEL200
    2019/2020StandardBEL200
    2018/2019Excel MoeskroenBEL2811
    2017/2018CrotoneITA100
    2017/2018KAA GentBEL600
    2016/2017Excel MoeskroenBEL400
    2016/2017CrotoneITA800
    2015/2016Moeskroen-PéruwelzBEL3560