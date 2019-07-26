Noe Dussenne
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|15
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|6
|gestart
|15
|penalty's
|1
|geel
|6
|volledig
|13
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|1
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|18
|1
|0
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|32
|2
|0
|2019/2020
|Excel Moeskroen
|BEL
|2
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|2
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Excel Moeskroen
|BEL
|28
|1
|1
|2017/2018
|Crotone
|ITA
|1
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|KAA Gent
|BEL
|6
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Excel Moeskroen
|BEL
|4
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Crotone
|ITA
|8
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Moeskroen-Péruwelz
|BEL
|35
|6
|0