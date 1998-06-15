Djenepo Moussa: alle info, nieuws en statistieken
seizoen
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Carabao Cup - Southampton
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2023/2024
|Standard
|BEL
|1
|0
|0
|2023/2024
|Southampton
|ENG
|0
|0
|0
|2022/2023
|Southampton
|ENG
|23
|1
|2
|2021/2022
|Southampton
|ENG
|16
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Southampton
|ENG
|31
|2
|0
|2019/2020
|Southampton
|ENG
|20
|2
|2
|2018/2019
|Standard
|BEL
|37
|11
|1
|2018
|Standard
|BEL
|1
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Standard
|BEL
|22
|1
|1