Djenepo Moussa: alle info, nieuws en statistieken

lengte1.78 m
gewicht74 kg
geboortedatum15/06/1998
landMali
positieaanvaller
clubStandard
seizoen

Croky Cup - Standard
matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
gestart0penalty's  geel0
volledig0    rood0
Carabao Cup - Southampton
matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
gestart0penalty's  geel0
volledig0    rood0
Jupiler Pro League - Standard
matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
gestart1penalty's  geel0
volledig0    rood0
seizoenclublandMDA
2023/2024StandardBEL100
2023/2024SouthamptonENG000
2022/2023SouthamptonENG2312
2021/2022SouthamptonENG1600
2020/2021SouthamptonENG3120
2019/2020SouthamptonENG2022
2018/2019StandardBEL37111
2018StandardBEL100
2017/2018StandardBEL2211