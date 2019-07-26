Criscito Domenico

lengte1.83 m
gewicht70 kg
geboortedatum30/12/1986
landItalië
positieverdediger
clubGenoa
team arrowright2

seizoen

WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Italië
matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
gestart0penalty's0  geel0
volledig0    rood0
seizoenclublandMDA
2021/2022GenoaITA2061
2020/2021GenoaITA2310
2019/2020GenoaITA2680
2018/2019GenoaITA3524
2017/2018FC Zenit910
2016/2017FC Zenit711
2015/2016FC Zenit600
2014/2015FC Zenit1410
2013/2014FC Zenit701
2012/2013FC Zenit400