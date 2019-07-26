Criscito Domenico
seizoen
|WK-kwalificatie UEFA - Italië
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Genoa
|ITA
|20
|6
|1
|2020/2021
|Genoa
|ITA
|23
|1
|0
|2019/2020
|Genoa
|ITA
|26
|8
|0
|2018/2019
|Genoa
|ITA
|35
|2
|4
|2017/2018
|FC Zenit
|9
|1
|0
|2016/2017
|FC Zenit
|7
|1
|1
|2015/2016
|FC Zenit
|6
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|FC Zenit
|14
|1
|0
|2013/2014
|FC Zenit
|7
|0
|1
|2012/2013
|FC Zenit
|4
|0
|0