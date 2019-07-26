Glenn Claes
seizoen
|1B Pro League
|matchen
|2
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|1
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|RWDM
|BEL
|2
|1
|0
|2020/2021
|RWDM
|BEL
|24
|6
|0
|2019/2020
|Virton
|BEL
|11
|1
|0
|2018/2019
|Lommel SK
|BEL
|29
|4
|0
|2017/2018
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|13
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|26
|1
|0
|2015/2016
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|34
|2
|1
|2014/2015
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|30
|2
|3
|2013/2014
|KV Mechelen
|BEL
|6
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Lierse SK
|BEL
|1
|0
|0