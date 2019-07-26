    Glenn Claes

    lengte:
    1.79 m
    gewicht:
    62 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1994-03-08
    land:
    België
    positie:
    middenvelder
    club:
    RWDM
    ga naar RWDM

    seizoen

    1B Pro League
    matchen2goals1assists0kaarten0
    gestart1penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022RWDMBEL210
    2020/2021RWDMBEL2460
    2019/2020VirtonBEL1110
    2018/2019Lommel SKBEL2940
    2017/2018KV MechelenBEL1300
    2016/2017KV MechelenBEL2610
    2015/2016KV MechelenBEL3421
    2014/2015KV MechelenBEL3023
    2013/2014KV MechelenBEL600
    2012/2013Lierse SKBEL100