    Federico Chiesa

    lengte1.75 m
    gewicht70 kg
    geboortedatum25/10/1997
    landItalië
    positieaanvaller
    clubJuventus
    team

    seizoen

    UEFA Champions League - Juventus
    matchen4goals2assists0kaarten0
    gestart4penalty's0  geel0
    volledig2    rood0
    Serie A TIM - Juventus
    matchen14goals2assists2kaarten0
    gestart11penalty's0  geel0
    volledig3    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022JuventusITA1842
    2020/2021FiorentinaITA311
    2020/2021JuventusITA38129
    2019/2020FiorentinaITA34116
    2018/2019FiorentinaITA3763
    2017/2018FiorentinaITA3665
    2016/2017FiorentinaITA3242