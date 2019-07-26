Chakla Sofian
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League
|matchen
|11
|goals
|0
|assists
|2
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|11
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|9
|rood
|1
|Croky Cup
|matchen
|3
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|3
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|2
|rood
|0
|LaLiga Santander
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Super Cup
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|0
|0
|0
|2021/2022
|OH Leuven
|BEL
|14
|0
|2
|2021
|Villarreal CF
|0
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|1
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Getafe CF
|SPA
|11
|0
|0
|2019/2020
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|2
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Villarreal CF
|SPA
|0
|0
|0