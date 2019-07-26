    Chakla Sofian

    lengte:
    1.88 m
    gewicht:
    73 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1993-09-02
    land:
    Marokko
    positie:
    middenvelder
    club:
    OH Leuven
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League
    matchen11goals0assists2kaarten1
    gestart11penalty's0  geel0
    volledig9    rood1
    Croky Cup
    matchen3goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart3penalty's0  geel0
    volledig2    rood0
    LaLiga Santander
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Super Cup
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022Villarreal CFSPA000
    2021/2022OH LeuvenBEL1402
    2021Villarreal CF000
    2020/2021Villarreal CFSPA100
    2020/2021Getafe CFSPA1100
    2019/2020Villarreal CFSPA200
    2018/2019Villarreal CFSPA000