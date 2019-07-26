Iker Casillas
seizoen
|UEFA Champions League - FC Porto
|matchen
|10
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|10
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|10
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2018/2019
|FC Porto
|10
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|FC Porto
|3
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|FC Porto
|10
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|FC Porto
|8
|0
|0
|2014/2015
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|42
|0
|0
|2013/2014
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|15
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|24
|0
|0
|2011/2012
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|47
|0
|0
|2010/2011
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|46
|0
|0
|2009/2010
|Real Madrid
|SPA
|46
|0
|0