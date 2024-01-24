Beverly Priestman

Canada
  • coach
    functie
  • Engeland
    land
  • 29/04/1986
    geboren
statistieken
2024 - Olympische Spelen-vrouwen
Canada
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
2023 - FIFA Vrouwen Wereldkampioenschap
Canada
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    gestart
  • 0
    volledig
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    penalties
  • 0
    assists
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
meer
carrière nationaal
Canada
2024
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists
Canada
2023
  • 0
    matches
  • 0
    goals
  • 0
    assists