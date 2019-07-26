    Sergio Busquets

    lengte:
    1.89 m
    gewicht:
    76 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1988-07-16
    land:
    Spanje
    positie:
    MIDFIELDER
    club:
    FC Barcelona
    ga naar team alle spelers

    seizoen

    WK-kwalificatie UEFA
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021FC BarcelonaSPA4205
    2019/2020FC BarcelonaSPA4022
    2018/2019FC BarcelonaSPA4702
    2017/2018FC BarcelonaSPA4114
    2016/2017FC BarcelonaSPA4103
    2015/2016FC BarcelonaSPA4404
    2015FC Barcelona101
    2014/2015FC BarcelonaSPA4312
    2013/2014FC BarcelonaSPA4122
    2012/2013FC BarcelonaSPA3912