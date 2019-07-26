Sergio Busquets
seizoen
|WK-kwalificatie UEFA
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|42
|0
|5
|2019/2020
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|40
|2
|2
|2018/2019
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|47
|0
|2
|2017/2018
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|41
|1
|4
|2016/2017
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|41
|0
|3
|2015/2016
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|44
|0
|4
|2015
|FC Barcelona
|1
|0
|1
|2014/2015
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|43
|1
|2
|2013/2014
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|41
|2
|2
|2012/2013
|FC Barcelona
|SPA
|39
|1
|2