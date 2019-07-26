Burgess Christian
seizoen
|Croky Cup
|matchen
|2
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|2
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|1
|rood
|0
|1B Pro League
|matchen
|24
|goals
|2
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|7
|gestart
|23
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|7
|volledig
|23
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2020/2021
|Union
|BEL
|26
|2
|0
|2019/2020
|Portsmouth
|ENG
|6
|1
|0
|2018/2019
|Portsmouth
|ENG
|2
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Portsmouth
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Portsmouth
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|2015/2016
|Portsmouth
|ENG
|4
|0
|0