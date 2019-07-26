  • pas verschenen
    Burgess Christian

    lengte:
    1.96 m
    gewicht:
    84 kg
    geboortedatum:
    1991-10-07
    land:
    Engeland
    positie:
    DEFENDER
    club:
    Union
    seizoen

    Croky Cup
    matchen2goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart2penalty's0  geel0
    volledig1    rood0
    1B Pro League
    matchen24goals2assists0kaarten7
    gestart23penalty's0  geel7
    volledig23    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2020/2021UnionBEL2620
    2019/2020PortsmouthENG610
    2018/2019PortsmouthENG200
    2017/2018PortsmouthENG100
    2016/2017PortsmouthENG100
    2015/2016PortsmouthENG400