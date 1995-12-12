Aleksandar Boljevic
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|0
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|9
|0
|0
|2020/2021
|KAS Eupen
|BEL
|9
|0
|1
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|27
|6
|1
|2018/2019
|Waasland-Beveren
|BEL
|33
|4
|9
|2017/2018
|Waasland-Beveren
|BEL
|38
|2
|3
|2016/2017
|Waasland-Beveren
|BEL
|30
|1
|4
|2014/2015
|PSV
|NED
|1
|0
|0
|2012/2013
|Zeta
|8
|0
|0
|2011/2012
|Zeta
|0
|0
|0