    Aleksandar Boljevic

    lengte1.83 m
    gewicht78 kg
    geboortedatum12/12/1995
    landMontenegro
    positieaanvaller
    clubStandard
    team

    seizoen

    Jupiler Pro League - Standard
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    Croky Cup - Standard
    matchen0goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's0  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2021/2022StandardBEL000
    2020/2021StandardBEL900
    2020/2021KAS EupenBEL901
    2019/2020StandardBEL2761
    2018/2019Waasland-BeverenBEL3349
    2017/2018Waasland-BeverenBEL3823
    2016/2017Waasland-BeverenBEL3014
    2014/2015PSVNED100
    2012/2013Zeta800
    2011/2012Zeta000