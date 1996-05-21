Merveille Bokadi
seizoen
|Jupiler Pro League - Standard
|matchen
|14
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|12
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|3
|volledig
|8
|rood
|0
|Croky Cup - Standard
|matchen
|3
|goals
|1
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|1
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|0
|geel
|0
|volledig
|-1
|rood
|1
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2021/2022
|Standard
|BEL
|17
|2
|0
|2020/2021
|Standard
|BEL
|44
|5
|0
|2019/2020
|Standard
|BEL
|8
|0
|0
|2018/2019
|Standard
|BEL
|13
|1
|1
|2018
|Standard
|BEL
|0
|0
|0
|2017/2018
|Standard
|BEL
|8
|0
|0
|2016/2017
|Standard
|BEL
|2
|0
|0