Barrenetxea Ander
seizoen
|LaLiga Santander - Real Sociedad
|matchen
|18
|goals
|3
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|3
|gestart
|7
|penalty's
|geel
|3
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad
|matchen
|1
|goals
|0
|assists
|0
|kaarten
|0
|gestart
|0
|penalty's
|geel
|0
|volledig
|0
|rood
|0
|seizoen
|club
|land
|M
|D
|A
|2022/2023
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|19
|3
|0
|2021/2022
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|15
|1
|2
|2020/2021
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|37
|3
|0
|2019/2020
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|17
|1
|0
|2018/2019
|Real Sociedad
|SPA
|9
|1
|0