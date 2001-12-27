    Barrenetxea Ander

    lengte1.78 m
    gewicht65 kg
    geboortedatum27/12/2001
    landSpanje
    positieaanvaller
    clubReal Sociedad
    team arrowright2

    seizoen

    LaLiga Santander - Real Sociedad
    matchen18goals3assists0kaarten3
    gestart7penalty's  geel3
    volledig0    rood0
    UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad
    matchen1goals0assists0kaarten0
    gestart0penalty's  geel0
    volledig0    rood0
    seizoenclublandMDA
    2022/2023Real SociedadSPA1930
    2021/2022Real SociedadSPA1512
    2020/2021Real SociedadSPA3730
    2019/2020Real SociedadSPA1710
    2018/2019Real SociedadSPA910