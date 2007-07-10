Solihull Moors
uitslagen en klassement
The Emirates FA CupFA Cup 1e Ronde terug
Solihull Moors
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Ryan Boot
|IN
|09/11/1994
|ENG
|Niall Clayton
|IN
|17/02/1999
|ENG
|Tom Allsopp
|IN
|05/10/2002
|ENG
|Alex Gudger
|IN
|23/06/1992
|ENG
|Tyrone Williams
|IN
|21/10/1994
|ENG
|Callum Howe
|IN
|09/04/1994
|ENG
|Jordan Cranston
|IN
|11/11/1993
|WAL
|Reiss McNally
|IN
|03/08/2000
|ENG
|Melis Bushaj
|IN
|ENG
|Harry Boyes
|IN
|02/11/2001
|ENG
|Kyle Storer
|IN
|30/04/1987
|ENG
|Jamey Osborne
|IN
|07/06/1992
|ENG
|Joe Sbarra
|IN
|21/12/1998
|ENG
|Callum Maycock
|IN
|23/12/1997
|ENG
|Ben Shipway
|IN
|21/08/1998
|ENG
|Lois Maynard
|IN
|22/01/1989
|SKN
|Ryan Barnett
|IN
|23/09/1999
|ENG
|Justin Donawa
|IN
|27/06/1996
|BER
|Kyle Hudlin
|IN
|15/06/2000
|ENG
|Adam Rooney
|IN
|21/04/1988
|IER
|Andy Dallas
|IN
|22/07/1999
|SCO
|Danny Newton
|IN
|18/03/1991
|ENG
|Jovan Malcolm
|IN
|10/12/2002
|ENG
|Neal Ardley
|IN
|01/09/1972
|ENG