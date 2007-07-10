    Solihull Moors

    gesticht:
    10/07/2007
    stadion:
    ARMCO Arena
    adres:

    Solihull
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Neal Ardley
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Ryan BootIN09/11/1994ENG
    Niall ClaytonIN17/02/1999ENG
    Tom AllsoppIN05/10/2002ENG
    Alex GudgerIN23/06/1992ENG
    Tyrone WilliamsIN21/10/1994ENG
    Callum HoweIN09/04/1994ENG
    Jordan CranstonIN11/11/1993WAL
    Reiss McNallyIN03/08/2000ENG
    Melis BushajINENG
    Harry BoyesIN02/11/2001ENG
    Kyle StorerIN30/04/1987ENG
    Jamey OsborneIN07/06/1992ENG
    Joe SbarraIN21/12/1998ENG
    Callum MaycockIN23/12/1997ENG
    Ben ShipwayIN21/08/1998ENG
    Lois MaynardIN22/01/1989SKN
    Ryan BarnettIN23/09/1999ENG
    Justin DonawaIN27/06/1996BER
    Kyle HudlinIN15/06/2000ENG
    Adam RooneyIN21/04/1988IER
    Andy DallasIN22/07/1999SCO
    Danny NewtonIN18/03/1991ENG
    Jovan MalcolmIN10/12/2002ENG
    Neal ArdleyIN01/09/1972ENG