Servette FC
uitslagen en klassement
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 2e kwalificatieronde terug
Servette FC
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Jérémy Frick
|IN
|08/03/1993
|ZWI
|Steven Deana
|IN
|04/03/1990
|ZWI
|Leo Besson
|IN
|27/10/2002
|KOS
|Edin Omeragic
|IN
|20/03/2002
|ZWI
|Yoan Severin
|IN
|24/01/1997
|FRA
|Diogo Monteiro
|IN
|28/01/2005
|POR
|Gaël Clichy
|IN
|26/07/1985
|FRA
|Steve Rouiller
|IN
|10/07/1990
|ZWI
|Vincent Sasso
|IN
|16/02/1991
|FRA
|Noah Henchoz
|IN
|22/02/2002
|ZWI
|Moussa Diallo
|IN
|27/01/1997
|FRA
|Roggerio Nyakossi
|IN
|13/01/2004
|ZWI
|Malik Sawadogo
|IN
|12/07/2003
|ZWI
|Théo Magnin
|IN
|09/08/2003
|ZWI
|Moritz Bauer
|IN
|25/01/1992
|OOS
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|IN
|11/05/2001
|ZWI
|Timothé Cognat
|IN
|25/01/1998
|FRA
|Kastriot Imeri
|IN
|27/06/2000
|ZWI
|Alexis Antunes
|IN
|31/07/2000
|ZWI
|Theo Valls
|IN
|18/12/1995
|FRA
|Nils Pedat
|IN
|12/07/2001
|ZWI
|Papu Mendes
|IN
|01/10/2000
|POR
|David Douline
|IN
|28/05/1993
|FRA
|Boris Céspedes
|IN
|19/06/1995
|BOL
|Ricardo Azevedo
|IN
|02/12/2001
|ZWI
|Miroslav Stevanovic
|IN
|29/07/1990
|BOS
|Boubacar Fofana
|IN
|07/09/1998
|FRA
|Ronny Rodelin
|IN
|18/11/1989
|FRA
|Alex Schalk
|IN
|07/08/1992
|NED
|Dimitri Oberlin
|IN
|27/09/1997
|ZWI
|Chris Bedia
|IN
|05/03/1996
|IVO
|Alain Geiger
|IN
|05/11/1960
|ZWI