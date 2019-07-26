    Servette FC

    UEFA Europa Conference LeagueCo. League 2e kwalificatieronde terug

    Servette FC

    website:
    http://www.servettefc.ch
    gesticht:
    20/03/1890
    stadion:
    Stade de Genève
    adres:
    Avenue de Pailly 11
    Genève
    Zwitserland
    trainer:
    Alain Geiger
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Jérémy FrickIN08/03/1993ZWI
    Steven DeanaIN04/03/1990ZWI
    Leo BessonIN27/10/2002KOS
    Edin OmeragicIN20/03/2002ZWI
    Yoan SeverinIN24/01/1997FRA
    Diogo MonteiroIN28/01/2005POR
    Gaël ClichyIN26/07/1985FRA
    Steve RouillerIN10/07/1990ZWI
    Vincent SassoIN16/02/1991FRA
    Noah HenchozIN22/02/2002ZWI
    Moussa DialloIN27/01/1997FRA
    Roggerio NyakossiIN13/01/2004ZWI
    Malik SawadogoIN12/07/2003ZWI
    Théo MagninIN09/08/2003ZWI
    Moritz BauerIN25/01/1992OOS
    Nicolas VouillozIN11/05/2001ZWI
    Timothé CognatIN25/01/1998FRA
    Kastriot ImeriIN27/06/2000ZWI
    Alexis AntunesIN31/07/2000ZWI
    Theo VallsIN18/12/1995FRA
    Nils PedatIN12/07/2001ZWI
    Papu MendesIN01/10/2000POR
    David DoulineIN28/05/1993FRA
    Boris CéspedesIN19/06/1995BOL
    Ricardo AzevedoIN02/12/2001ZWI
    Miroslav StevanovicIN29/07/1990BOS
    Boubacar FofanaIN07/09/1998FRA
    Ronny RodelinIN18/11/1989FRA
    Alex SchalkIN07/08/1992NED
    Dimitri OberlinIN27/09/1997ZWI
    Chris BediaIN05/03/1996IVO
    Alain GeigerIN05/11/1960ZWI