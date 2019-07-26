    Roemenië

    gesticht:
    08/06/1922
    adres:


    trainer:
    Edi Iordanescu
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Florin NitaIN03/07/1987ROE
    Andrei RaduIN28/05/1997ROE
    Mihai AioaniIN07/11/1999ROE
    Andrei VladIN15/04/1999ROE
    Horatiu MoldovanIN20/01/1998ROE
    Nicusor BancuIN18/09/1992ROE
    Ionut NedelcearuIN25/04/1996ROE
    Alex PascanuIN28/09/1998ROE
    Vlad ChirichesIN14/11/1989ROE
    Cristian ManeaIN09/08/1997ROE
    Andrei BurcaIN15/04/1993ROE
    Vasile MogosIN31/10/1992ROE
    CamoraIN10/11/1986ROE
    Cristian George GaneaIN24/05/1992ROE
    Adrian RusIN18/03/1996ROE
    Deian SorescuIN29/08/1997ROE
    Virgil GhitaIN04/06/1998ROE
    Andrei RatiuIN20/06/1998ROE
    Alin ToscaIN14/03/1992ROE
    Razvan MarinIN23/05/1996ROE
    Ianis HagiIN22/10/1998ROE
    Alexandru MitritaIN08/02/1995ROE
    Florin TanaseIN30/12/1994ROE
    Nicolae StanciuIN07/05/1993ROE
    Darius OlaruIN03/03/1998ROE
    Andrei CordeaIN24/06/1999ROE
    Marius MarinIN30/08/1998ROE
    Dragos NedelcuIN16/02/1997ROE
    Dorin RotariuIN29/07/1995ROE
    Olimpiu MorutanIN25/04/1999ROE
    Alexandru CicaldauIN08/07/1997ROE
    Alexandru MaximIN08/07/1990ROE
    Enes SaliIN23/02/2006ROE
    Denis AlibecIN05/01/1991ROE
    Dennis ManIN26/08/1998ROE
    George PuscasIN08/04/1996ROE
    Claudiu KeserüIN02/12/1986ROE
    Cristian Alexandru AlbuIN17/08/1993ROE
    Valentin MihailaIN02/02/2000ROE
    Andrei IvanIN04/01/1997ROE
    Jovan MarkovicIN23/03/2001ROE
    Florin AndoneIN11/04/1993ROE
    Denis DragusIN06/07/1999ROE
    Edi IordanescuIN16/06/1978ROE