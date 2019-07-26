Roemenië
uitslagen en klassement
Roemenië
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Florin Nita
|IN
|03/07/1987
|ROE
|Andrei Radu
|IN
|28/05/1997
|ROE
|Mihai Aioani
|IN
|07/11/1999
|ROE
|Andrei Vlad
|IN
|15/04/1999
|ROE
|Horatiu Moldovan
|IN
|20/01/1998
|ROE
|Nicusor Bancu
|IN
|18/09/1992
|ROE
|Ionut Nedelcearu
|IN
|25/04/1996
|ROE
|Alex Pascanu
|IN
|28/09/1998
|ROE
|Vlad Chiriches
|IN
|14/11/1989
|ROE
|Cristian Manea
|IN
|09/08/1997
|ROE
|Andrei Burca
|IN
|15/04/1993
|ROE
|Vasile Mogos
|IN
|31/10/1992
|ROE
|Camora
|IN
|10/11/1986
|ROE
|Cristian George Ganea
|IN
|24/05/1992
|ROE
|Adrian Rus
|IN
|18/03/1996
|ROE
|Deian Sorescu
|IN
|29/08/1997
|ROE
|Virgil Ghita
|IN
|04/06/1998
|ROE
|Andrei Ratiu
|IN
|20/06/1998
|ROE
|Alin Tosca
|IN
|14/03/1992
|ROE
|Razvan Marin
|IN
|23/05/1996
|ROE
|Ianis Hagi
|IN
|22/10/1998
|ROE
|Alexandru Mitrita
|IN
|08/02/1995
|ROE
|Florin Tanase
|IN
|30/12/1994
|ROE
|Nicolae Stanciu
|IN
|07/05/1993
|ROE
|Darius Olaru
|IN
|03/03/1998
|ROE
|Andrei Cordea
|IN
|24/06/1999
|ROE
|Marius Marin
|IN
|30/08/1998
|ROE
|Dragos Nedelcu
|IN
|16/02/1997
|ROE
|Dorin Rotariu
|IN
|29/07/1995
|ROE
|Olimpiu Morutan
|IN
|25/04/1999
|ROE
|Alexandru Cicaldau
|IN
|08/07/1997
|ROE
|Alexandru Maxim
|IN
|08/07/1990
|ROE
|Enes Sali
|IN
|23/02/2006
|ROE
|Denis Alibec
|IN
|05/01/1991
|ROE
|Dennis Man
|IN
|26/08/1998
|ROE
|George Puscas
|IN
|08/04/1996
|ROE
|Claudiu Keserü
|IN
|02/12/1986
|ROE
|Cristian Alexandru Albu
|IN
|17/08/1993
|ROE
|Valentin Mihaila
|IN
|02/02/2000
|ROE
|Andrei Ivan
|IN
|04/01/1997
|ROE
|Jovan Markovic
|IN
|23/03/2001
|ROE
|Florin Andone
|IN
|11/04/1993
|ROE
|Denis Dragus
|IN
|06/07/1999
|ROE
|Edi Iordanescu
|IN
|16/06/1978
|ROE