Rochdale
uitslagen en klassement
Carabao CupEFL Cup
Rochdale
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Jay Lynch
|IN
|31/03/1993
|ENG
|Joel Coleman
|IN
|26/09/1995
|ENG
|Bradley Kelly
|IN
|03/07/2000
|ENG
|Jim McNulty
|IN
|13/02/1985
|SCO
|Eoghan O'Connell
|IN
|13/08/1995
|IER
|Joe Dunne
|IN
|25/10/2001
|ENG
|Aidy White
|IN
|10/10/1991
|IER
|Sam Graham
|IN
|13/08/2000
|ENG
|Jeriel Dorsett
|IN
|04/05/2002
|ENG
|Corey O'Keeffe
|IN
|05/06/1998
|IER
|Max Taylor
|IN
|10/01/2000
|ENG
|Paul Downing
|IN
|26/10/1991
|ENG
|James Ball
|IN
|01/12/1995
|ENG
|Max Clark
|IN
|19/01/1996
|ENG
|Jimmy Keohane
|IN
|22/01/1991
|IER
|Ethan Brierley
|IN
|23/11/2003
|ENG
|Alex Newby
|IN
|21/11/1995
|ENG
|Abraham Odoh
|IN
|25/01/2000
|ENG
|George Broadbent
|IN
|30/09/2000
|ENG
|Jordan Scanlon
|IN
|02/12/2003
|NED
|Ben Kershaw
|IN
|23/10/2003
|ENG
|Liam Kelly
|IN
|22/11/1995
|ENG
|Conor Grant
|IN
|23/07/2001
|IER
|Matt Done
|IN
|22/07/1988
|IER
|Stephen Dooley
|IN
|19/10/1991
|NIE
|Josh Andrews
|IN
|16/10/2001
|ENG
|Danny Cashman
|IN
|08/01/2001
|ENG
|Tahvon Campbell
|IN
|10/01/1997
|ENG
|Luke Charman
|IN
|09/12/1997
|ENG
|Robbie Stockdale
|IN
|30/11/1979
|SCO