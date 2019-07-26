Progrès Niederkorn
Progrès Niederkorn
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Sebastian Flauss
|IN
|19/08/1989
|FRA
|Tom Boussong
|IN
|20/08/1998
|LUX
|Adrien Ferino
|IN
|16/06/1992
|FRA
|Yann Matias Marques
|IN
|12/11/1996
|LUX
|Aldin Skenderovic
|IN
|28/06/1997
|LUX
|Metin Karayer
|IN
|18/05/1992
|FRA
|Mathias Jänisch
|IN
|27/08/1990
|LUX
|Belmin Muratovic
|IN
|27/03/1998
|LUX
|Ben Vogel
|IN
|22/12/1994
|LUX
|Kevin Holtz
|IN
|06/03/1993
|LUX
|Antonio Luisi
|IN
|07/10/1994
|LUX
|Irvin Latic
|IN
|24/05/2002
|LUX
|Lamine Ba
|IN
|24/08/1997
|FRA
|Yannick Bastos
|IN
|30/05/1993
|LUX