    Progrès Niederkorn

    gesticht:
    01/01/1919
    stadion:
    Stade Jos Haupert
    adres:

    Niederkorn
    Luxemburg
    trainer:
    Roland Vrabec
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Sebastian FlaussIN19/08/1989FRA
    Tom BoussongIN20/08/1998LUX
    Adrien FerinoIN16/06/1992FRA
    Yann Matias MarquesIN12/11/1996LUX
    Aldin SkenderovicIN28/06/1997LUX
    Metin KarayerIN18/05/1992FRA
    Mathias JänischIN27/08/1990LUX
    Belmin MuratovicIN27/03/1998LUX
    Ben VogelIN22/12/1994LUX
    Kevin HoltzIN06/03/1993LUX
    Antonio LuisiIN07/10/1994LUX
    Irvin LaticIN24/05/2002LUX
    Lamine BaIN24/08/1997FRA
    Yannick BastosIN30/05/1993LUX