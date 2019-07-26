Port Vale
uitslagen en klassement
Carabao CupEFL Cup
Port Vale
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Lucas Covolan Cavagnari
|IN
|06/06/1991
|BRA
|Aidan Stone
|IN
|20/07/1999
|ENG
|Tomáš Holý
|IN
|10/12/1991
|TSJ
|Connor Hall
|IN
|23/05/1993
|ENG
|James Gibbons
|IN
|16/03/1998
|ENG
|Nathan Smith
|IN
|03/04/1996
|ENG
|Lewis Cass
|IN
|27/02/2000
|ENG
|Malvind Benning
|IN
|02/11/1993
|ENG
|Aaron Martin
|IN
|29/09/1989
|ENG
|Danny Amos
|IN
|22/12/1999
|NIE
|Ellis Jones
|IN
|04/12/2003
|ENG
|Eden Bailey
|IN
|04/02/2004
|ENG
|Chris Hussey
|IN
|02/01/1989
|ENG
|Ryan Johnson
|IN
|02/10/1996
|ENG
|Dan Jones
|IN
|14/12/1994
|ENG
|Samson Robinson
|IN
|09/01/2002
|ENG
|David Worrall
|IN
|12/06/1990
|ENG
|Tom Conlon
|IN
|03/02/1996
|ENG
|Brad Walker
|IN
|25/04/1995
|ENG
|Ben Garrity
|IN
|21/02/1997
|ENG
|Scott Burgess
|IN
|12/08/1997
|ENG
|Tommy McDermott
|IN
|ENG
|Joel Cooper
|IN
|28/02/1996
|NIE
|Tom Pett
|IN
|30/11/1991
|ENG
|Jake Taylor
|IN
|08/09/1998
|ENG
|Ryan Edmondson
|IN
|20/05/2001
|ENG
|David Amoo
|IN
|13/04/1991
|ENG
|Devante Rodney
|IN
|19/05/1998
|ENG
|Alex Hurst
|IN
|06/10/1999
|ENG
|Jamie Proctor
|IN
|25/03/1992
|ENG
|George Lloyd
|IN
|11/02/2000
|ENG
|James Wilson
|IN
|01/12/1995
|ENG
|Kian Harratt
|IN
|21/06/2002
|ENG
|Darrell Clarke
|IN
|16/12/1977
|ENG