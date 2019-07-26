    Port Vale

    uitslagen en klassement

    Carabao CupEFL Cup

    Port Vale

    website:
    http://www.port-vale.co.uk
    stadion:
    Vale Park
    adres:
    Vale Park, Hamil Road, Burslem
    Stoke-on-Trent
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Darrell Clarke
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Lucas Covolan CavagnariIN06/06/1991BRA
    Aidan StoneIN20/07/1999ENG
    Tomáš HolýIN10/12/1991TSJ
    Connor HallIN23/05/1993ENG
    James GibbonsIN16/03/1998ENG
    Nathan SmithIN03/04/1996ENG
    Lewis CassIN27/02/2000ENG
    Malvind BenningIN02/11/1993ENG
    Aaron MartinIN29/09/1989ENG
    Danny AmosIN22/12/1999NIE
    Ellis JonesIN04/12/2003ENG
    Eden BaileyIN04/02/2004ENG
    Chris HusseyIN02/01/1989ENG
    Ryan JohnsonIN02/10/1996ENG
    Dan JonesIN14/12/1994ENG
    Samson RobinsonIN09/01/2002ENG
    David WorrallIN12/06/1990ENG
    Tom ConlonIN03/02/1996ENG
    Brad WalkerIN25/04/1995ENG
    Ben GarrityIN21/02/1997ENG
    Scott BurgessIN12/08/1997ENG
    Tommy McDermottINENG
    Joel CooperIN28/02/1996NIE
    Tom PettIN30/11/1991ENG
    Jake TaylorIN08/09/1998ENG
    Ryan EdmondsonIN20/05/2001ENG
    David AmooIN13/04/1991ENG
    Devante RodneyIN19/05/1998ENG
    Alex HurstIN06/10/1999ENG
    Jamie ProctorIN25/03/1992ENG
    George LloydIN11/02/2000ENG
    James WilsonIN01/12/1995ENG
    Kian HarrattIN21/06/2002ENG
    Darrell ClarkeIN16/12/1977ENG