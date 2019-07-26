Norwich City
uitslagen en klassement
Premier LeagueEPL speeldag 22
|ploeg
|ptn
|m
|m+
|m-
|m=
|d+
|d-
|d+/-
|1
|Manchester City
|66
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64
|17
|47
|2
|Liverpool
|60
|26
|18
|2
|6
|70
|20
|50
|3
|Chelsea
|50
|25
|14
|3
|8
|49
|18
|31
|4
|Manchester United
|47
|27
|13
|6
|8
|44
|34
|10
|5
|West Ham United
|45
|27
|13
|8
|6
|46
|34
|12
|6
|Arsenal
|45
|24
|14
|7
|3
|38
|27
|11
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|42
|25
|13
|9
|3
|35
|32
|3
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|40
|26
|12
|10
|4
|24
|21
|3
|9
|Southampton
|35
|26
|8
|7
|11
|34
|37
|-3
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|26
|7
|7
|12
|25
|30
|-5
|11
|Crystal Palace
|30
|27
|6
|9
|12
|37
|38
|-1
|12
|Aston Villa
|30
|25
|9
|13
|3
|33
|37
|-4
|13
|Leicester City
|27
|23
|7
|10
|6
|37
|43
|-6
|14
|Newcastle United
|25
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28
|45
|-17
|15
|Brentford
|24
|27
|6
|15
|6
|27
|44
|-17
|16
|Leeds United
|23
|26
|5
|13
|8
|29
|60
|-31
|17
|Everton
|22
|24
|6
|14
|4
|28
|41
|-13
|18
|Burnley
|21
|24
|3
|9
|12
|22
|30
|-8
|19
|Watford
|19
|26
|5
|17
|4
|25
|47
|-22
|20
|Norwich City
|17
|26
|4
|17
|5
|15
|55
|-40