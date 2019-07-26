    Maidenhead United

    gesticht:
    01/07/1945
    stadion:
    York Road
    adres:

    Maidenhead
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Alan Devonshire
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Rhys LovettIN15/05/1997ENG
    James HoldenIN16/10/1986ENG
    George WellsIN09/01/1996ENG
    Will De HavillandIN08/11/1994ENG
    Manny ParryIN20/01/1994ENG
    Sam BeckwithIN11/12/2001ENG
    Ryheem ShecklefordIN20/05/1997ENG
    Alan MasseyIN11/01/1989ENG
    Andre BurleyIN10/09/1999SKN
    Remy ClerimaIN20/01/1990FRA
    Shaun DonnellanIN16/10/1996IER
    Kane FerdinandIN07/10/1992IER
    Dan SparkesIN26/08/1991ENG
    Jack Michel Senga-NgoyiIN27/01/2004BEL
    Reece SmithIN28/04/2002ENG
    Ryan UpwardIN19/05/1992ENG
    Sam BarrattIN25/08/1995ENG
    Charlee AdamsIN16/02/1995ENG
    Josh SmileIN04/10/1996ENG
    Dylan AsonganyiIN10/12/2000ENG
    Nathan BlissettIN29/06/1990ENG
    Emile AcquahIN13/07/2000ENG
    Josh KellyIN19/12/1998ENG
    Alan DevonshireIN13/04/1956ENG