    EK-kwalificatieEK Kwal. Groep B speeldag 10

      ploegptnmm+m-m=d+d-d+/-
    1Oekraïne 20860217413
    2Portugal 17851222616
    3Servië 14842217170
    4Luxemburg 48161716-9
    5Litouwen 18071525-20

    Luxemburg

    trainer:
    Luc Holtz
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Tim KipsIN01/11/2000LUX
    Anthony MorisIN29/04/1990LUX
    Ralph SchonIN20/01/1990LUX
    Luca FoxIN02/10/2000LUX
    Timothy MartinIN27/03/2001LUX
    Dirk CarlsonIN01/04/1998LUX
    Enes MahmutovicIN22/05/1997LUX
    Kevin MalgetIN15/01/1991LUX
    Chris PhilippsIN08/03/1994LUX
    Laurent JansIN05/08/1992LUX
    Vahid SelimovicIN03/04/1997LUX
    Maxime ChanotIN21/11/1989LUX
    Christopher Martins PereiraIN19/02/1997LUX
    Marvin MartinsIN17/02/1995LUX
    Lars GersonIN05/02/1990LUX
    Mica PintoIN04/06/1993LUX
    Eldin DzogovicIN08/06/2003LUX
    Ricardo DelgadoIN22/02/1994LUX
    Vincent ThillIN04/02/2000LUX
    Aldin SkenderovicIN28/06/1997LUX
    Eric VeigaIN18/02/1997LUX
    Gerson RodriguesIN20/06/1995LUX
    Danel SinaniIN05/04/1997LUX
    Olivier ThillIN17/12/1996LUX
    Leandro BarreiroIN03/01/2000LUX
    Florian BohnertIN09/11/1997LUX
    Sebastien ThillIN29/12/1993LUX
    Mathias OlesenIN21/03/2001LUX
    Timothé RupilIN12/06/2003LUX
    Diogo PimentelIN16/07/1997LUX
    Dwayn HolterIN15/06/1995LUX
    Edvin MuratovicIN15/02/1997LUX
    Maurice DevilleIN31/07/1992LUX
    Yvandro BorgesIN24/05/2004LUX
    Alessio CurciIN16/02/2002LUX
    Michael OmosanyaIN25/12/1999LUX
    Luc HoltzIN14/06/1969LUX