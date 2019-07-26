Luxemburg
uitslagen en klassement
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Tim Kips
|IN
|01/11/2000
|LUX
|Anthony Moris
|IN
|29/04/1990
|LUX
|Ralph Schon
|IN
|20/01/1990
|LUX
|Luca Fox
|IN
|02/10/2000
|LUX
|Timothy Martin
|IN
|27/03/2001
|LUX
|Dirk Carlson
|IN
|01/04/1998
|LUX
|Enes Mahmutovic
|IN
|22/05/1997
|LUX
|Kevin Malget
|IN
|15/01/1991
|LUX
|Chris Philipps
|IN
|08/03/1994
|LUX
|Laurent Jans
|IN
|05/08/1992
|LUX
|Vahid Selimovic
|IN
|03/04/1997
|LUX
|Maxime Chanot
|IN
|21/11/1989
|LUX
|Christopher Martins Pereira
|IN
|19/02/1997
|LUX
|Marvin Martins
|IN
|17/02/1995
|LUX
|Lars Gerson
|IN
|05/02/1990
|LUX
|Mica Pinto
|IN
|04/06/1993
|LUX
|Eldin Dzogovic
|IN
|08/06/2003
|LUX
|Ricardo Delgado
|IN
|22/02/1994
|LUX
|Vincent Thill
|IN
|04/02/2000
|LUX
|Aldin Skenderovic
|IN
|28/06/1997
|LUX
|Eric Veiga
|IN
|18/02/1997
|LUX
|Gerson Rodrigues
|IN
|20/06/1995
|LUX
|Danel Sinani
|IN
|05/04/1997
|LUX
|Olivier Thill
|IN
|17/12/1996
|LUX
|Leandro Barreiro
|IN
|03/01/2000
|LUX
|Florian Bohnert
|IN
|09/11/1997
|LUX
|Sebastien Thill
|IN
|29/12/1993
|LUX
|Mathias Olesen
|IN
|21/03/2001
|LUX
|Timothé Rupil
|IN
|12/06/2003
|LUX
|Diogo Pimentel
|IN
|16/07/1997
|LUX
|Dwayn Holter
|IN
|15/06/1995
|LUX
|Edvin Muratovic
|IN
|15/02/1997
|LUX
|Maurice Deville
|IN
|31/07/1992
|LUX
|Yvandro Borges
|IN
|24/05/2004
|LUX
|Alessio Curci
|IN
|16/02/2002
|LUX
|Michael Omosanya
|IN
|25/12/1999
|LUX
|Luc Holtz
|IN
|14/06/1969
|LUX