    Hibernians

    gesticht:
    01/01/1932
    stadion:
    Hibernians Stadium
    adres:

    Paola
    Malta
    trainer:
    Stefano Sanderra
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Daniel BalzanIN08/05/1991MLT
    Matthew Calleja CremonaIN14/09/1994MLT
    Ryan VellaIN14/05/2001MLT
    Nicholas VellaIN27/08/1989MLT
    Jonathan DebonoIN17/07/1985MLT
    Ibrahim KonéIN05/12/1989GUI
    Connor ZammitIN26/09/1998MLT
    Ferdinando ApapIN29/07/1992MLT
    Andrei AgiusIN12/08/1986MLT
    Leandro AlmeidaIN14/03/1987BRA
    Edafe UzehIN22/03/1988NGR
    Diosdado MbeleIN08/04/1997GEQ
    Sérgio RaphaelIN23/10/1992BRA
    Timothy Tabone DesiraIN15/07/1995MLT
    Matthew FarrugiaIN26/02/2001MLT
    Matthew EllulIN23/05/2002MLT
    Jake GrechIN18/11/1997MLT
    Jurgen DegabrieleIN10/10/1996MLT
    Dunstan VellaIN27/04/1996MLT
    GilmarIN26/03/1990BRA
    Brite IhuomahIN17/02/2003MLT
    Jeffries Rudy CassarIN24/01/2001MLT
    Kane BonelloIN28/11/2000MLT
    Francis MensahIN21/05/2001BEL
    Gabriel Izquier ArtillesIN29/04/1993SPA
    Zak GrechIN25/08/2000MLT
    Ayrton AttardIN05/11/2000MLT
    Bjorn KristensenIN05/04/1993MLT
    Wilfried DomoraudIN18/08/1988FRA
    ThaylorIN27/02/1994SPA
    Erjon BeuIN13/07/1991ALB
    Stefano SanderraIN21/06/1967ITA
    Ryan PulisINENG