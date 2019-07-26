Hibernians
uitslagen en klassement
UEFA Champions LeagueCh. League 1e kwalificatieronde terug
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Daniel Balzan
|IN
|08/05/1991
|MLT
|Matthew Calleja Cremona
|IN
|14/09/1994
|MLT
|Ryan Vella
|IN
|14/05/2001
|MLT
|Nicholas Vella
|IN
|27/08/1989
|MLT
|Jonathan Debono
|IN
|17/07/1985
|MLT
|Ibrahim Koné
|IN
|05/12/1989
|GUI
|Connor Zammit
|IN
|26/09/1998
|MLT
|Ferdinando Apap
|IN
|29/07/1992
|MLT
|Andrei Agius
|IN
|12/08/1986
|MLT
|Leandro Almeida
|IN
|14/03/1987
|BRA
|Edafe Uzeh
|IN
|22/03/1988
|NGR
|Diosdado Mbele
|IN
|08/04/1997
|GEQ
|Sérgio Raphael
|IN
|23/10/1992
|BRA
|Timothy Tabone Desira
|IN
|15/07/1995
|MLT
|Matthew Farrugia
|IN
|26/02/2001
|MLT
|Matthew Ellul
|IN
|23/05/2002
|MLT
|Jake Grech
|IN
|18/11/1997
|MLT
|Jurgen Degabriele
|IN
|10/10/1996
|MLT
|Dunstan Vella
|IN
|27/04/1996
|MLT
|Gilmar
|IN
|26/03/1990
|BRA
|Brite Ihuomah
|IN
|17/02/2003
|MLT
|Jeffries Rudy Cassar
|IN
|24/01/2001
|MLT
|Kane Bonello
|IN
|28/11/2000
|MLT
|Francis Mensah
|IN
|21/05/2001
|BEL
|Gabriel Izquier Artilles
|IN
|29/04/1993
|SPA
|Zak Grech
|IN
|25/08/2000
|MLT
|Ayrton Attard
|IN
|05/11/2000
|MLT
|Bjorn Kristensen
|IN
|05/04/1993
|MLT
|Wilfried Domoraud
|IN
|18/08/1988
|FRA
|Thaylor
|IN
|27/02/1994
|SPA
|Erjon Beu
|IN
|13/07/1991
|ALB
|Stefano Sanderra
|IN
|21/06/1967
|ITA
|Ryan Pulis
|IN
|ENG