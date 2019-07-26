    Havant & Waterlooville

    stadion:
    West Leigh Park
    adres:

    Havant
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Paul Doswell
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Ross WornerIN03/10/1989ENG
    Charlie SearleIN09/09/1985ENG
    George MclennanIN10/12/1995SCO
    Benny ReadINENG
    Sam MagriIN30/03/1994MLT
    Joshua PassleyIN21/11/1994ENG
    Joe OastlerIN03/07/1990ENG
    Michael GreenIN12/05/1989ENG
    Joseph NewtonIN02/06/2001ENG
    Theo WiddringtonIN06/04/1999ENG
    Jake McCarthyIN02/04/1996ENG
    Paul RooneyIN22/03/1997IER
    Billy CliffordIN18/10/1992ENG
    Jamie CollinsIN28/09/1984ENG
    Oscar Lee GoberIN26/11/1991ENG
    Godfrey PokuIN22/07/1990ENG
    Leon Chambers ParillonIN05/11/2001ENG
    Tommy WrightIN17/11/1996ENG
    Alex WallIN22/09/1990ENG
    Abdulai Bell-BaggieIN28/04/1992SLE
    Scott RendellIN21/10/1986ENG
    James RobertsIN21/06/1996ENG
    Paul DoswellIN10/09/1966ENG