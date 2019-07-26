Havant & Waterlooville
uitslagen en klassement
The Emirates FA CupFA Cup 1e Ronde terug
Havant & Waterlooville
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Ross Worner
|IN
|03/10/1989
|ENG
|Charlie Searle
|IN
|09/09/1985
|ENG
|George Mclennan
|IN
|10/12/1995
|SCO
|Benny Read
|IN
|ENG
|Sam Magri
|IN
|30/03/1994
|MLT
|Joshua Passley
|IN
|21/11/1994
|ENG
|Joe Oastler
|IN
|03/07/1990
|ENG
|Michael Green
|IN
|12/05/1989
|ENG
|Joseph Newton
|IN
|02/06/2001
|ENG
|Theo Widdrington
|IN
|06/04/1999
|ENG
|Jake McCarthy
|IN
|02/04/1996
|ENG
|Paul Rooney
|IN
|22/03/1997
|IER
|Billy Clifford
|IN
|18/10/1992
|ENG
|Jamie Collins
|IN
|28/09/1984
|ENG
|Oscar Lee Gober
|IN
|26/11/1991
|ENG
|Godfrey Poku
|IN
|22/07/1990
|ENG
|Leon Chambers Parillon
|IN
|05/11/2001
|ENG
|Tommy Wright
|IN
|17/11/1996
|ENG
|Alex Wall
|IN
|22/09/1990
|ENG
|Abdulai Bell-Baggie
|IN
|28/04/1992
|SLE
|Scott Rendell
|IN
|21/10/1986
|ENG
|James Roberts
|IN
|21/06/1996
|ENG
|Paul Doswell
|IN
|10/09/1966
|ENG