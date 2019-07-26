    Fleetwood Town

    uitslagen en klassement

    Carabao CupEFL Cup

    Fleetwood Town

    stadion:
    Highbury Stadium
    adres:

    Fleetwood
    Engeland
    trainer:
    Stephen Crainey
     naamtr.geborenpos.nat.
    Alex CairnsIN04/01/1993ENG
    Harry WrightIN03/11/1998ENG
    Danny AndrewIN23/12/1990ENG
    Tom ClarkeIN21/12/1987ENG
    Darnell JohnsonIN03/09/1998ENG
    Harrison HolgateIN01/07/2000ENG
    Connor TealeIN08/10/2002ENG
    Conor McLaughlinIN26/07/1991NIE
    Callum JohnsonIN23/10/1996ENG
    Bradley HallidayIN10/07/1995ENG
    Jordan RossiterIN24/03/1997ENG
    Callum CampsIN30/11/1995NIE
    Daniel BattyIN10/12/1997ENG
    Harrison BigginsIN15/03/1996ENG
    Carl JohnstonIN29/05/2002NIE
    Christopher Conn-ClarkeIN22/11/2001NOO
    Bary BaggleyIN11/02/2002NIE
    Josh HarropIN15/12/1996ENG
    Anthony PilkingtonIN06/06/1988IER
    Gerard GarnerIN02/11/1998ENG
    Shayden MorrisIN30/03/2002ENG
    Patrick LaneIN18/02/2001NIE
    Daniel ButterworthIN14/09/1999ENG
    Joe GarnerIN12/04/1988ENG
    Max McMillanIN03/10/2002ENG
    Stephen CraineyIN22/06/1981SCO