Fleetwood Town
uitslagen en klassement
Carabao CupEFL Cup
Fleetwood Town
|naam
|tr.
|geboren
|pos.
|nat.
|Alex Cairns
|IN
|04/01/1993
|ENG
|Harry Wright
|IN
|03/11/1998
|ENG
|Danny Andrew
|IN
|23/12/1990
|ENG
|Tom Clarke
|IN
|21/12/1987
|ENG
|Darnell Johnson
|IN
|03/09/1998
|ENG
|Harrison Holgate
|IN
|01/07/2000
|ENG
|Connor Teale
|IN
|08/10/2002
|ENG
|Conor McLaughlin
|IN
|26/07/1991
|NIE
|Callum Johnson
|IN
|23/10/1996
|ENG
|Bradley Halliday
|IN
|10/07/1995
|ENG
|Jordan Rossiter
|IN
|24/03/1997
|ENG
|Callum Camps
|IN
|30/11/1995
|NIE
|Daniel Batty
|IN
|10/12/1997
|ENG
|Harrison Biggins
|IN
|15/03/1996
|ENG
|Carl Johnston
|IN
|29/05/2002
|NIE
|Christopher Conn-Clarke
|IN
|22/11/2001
|NOO
|Bary Baggley
|IN
|11/02/2002
|NIE
|Josh Harrop
|IN
|15/12/1996
|ENG
|Anthony Pilkington
|IN
|06/06/1988
|IER
|Gerard Garner
|IN
|02/11/1998
|ENG
|Shayden Morris
|IN
|30/03/2002
|ENG
|Patrick Lane
|IN
|18/02/2001
|NIE
|Daniel Butterworth
|IN
|14/09/1999
|ENG
|Joe Garner
|IN
|12/04/1988
|ENG
|Max McMillan
|IN
|03/10/2002
|ENG
|Stephen Crainey
|IN
|22/06/1981
|SCO